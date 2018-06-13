Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cancer Genetics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.8854828456411 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Cancer Genetics traded down $0.09, reaching $1.03, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. equities research analysts expect that Cancer Genetics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGIX. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cancer Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Cancer Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of Cancer Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

