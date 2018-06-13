Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price

News stories about Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marrone Bio Innovations earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.8645537264852 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MBII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.55 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

