Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Share Price

Media coverage about Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hennessy Advisors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 47.0595429896818 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

