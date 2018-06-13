Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ImmuCell (ICCC) Stock Price

News articles about ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ImmuCell earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4710582324715 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072. ImmuCell has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.56.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.