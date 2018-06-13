Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zafgen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5568510006448 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Zafgen in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of Zafgen opened at $6.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Zafgen has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $182.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.54.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). research analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

