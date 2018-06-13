Sonoco Products Co (SON) Holdings Cut by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products traded down $0.51, reaching $52.96, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 284,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,890. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $56,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 13,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $713,372.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,482.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,699 shares of company stock worth $1,276,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

