Sophos Group (SOPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, May 18th.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 865 ($11.52) to GBX 750 ($9.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Numis Securities cut shares of Sophos Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.59) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 780 ($10.38) to GBX 705 ($9.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 683.75 ($9.10).

LON:SOPH traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 595 ($7.92). The company had a trading volume of 802,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. Sophos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 258.70 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 675.62 ($9.00).

In other news, insider Steve Munford sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £2,244,000 ($2,987,618.16). Also, insider Nick Bray sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.60), for a total transaction of £43,607.27 ($58,057.88).

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

