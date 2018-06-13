South State Corp Acquires New Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

South State Corp purchased a new position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 19.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 24.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 73,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, Director Robert L. Lumpkins acquired 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $126,336.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

Mosaic opened at $29.47 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

