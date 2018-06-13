SpartanNash (SPTN) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25.

SpartanNash traded up $0.01, reaching $25.22, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $904.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPTN. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,231 shares of company stock worth $1,705,435. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

