SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 203,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,323. SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $37.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bnd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

