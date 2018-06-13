HM Payson & Co. Has $7.83 Million Stake in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE (SJNK)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 54,393 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,576,000. Western Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE in the fourth quarter valued at $42,129,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,891 shares during the period.

Shares of SJNK stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,479. SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $28.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from SPDR S Tr/SHORT TERM High YIE’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

