Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a report released on Friday, May 18th.

SPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,200 ($82.55) to GBX 6,500 ($86.54) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,100 ($81.21) to GBX 6,300 ($83.88) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($75.89) to GBX 5,500 ($73.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,530 ($86.94) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,410 ($85.34) to GBX 6,580 ($87.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,167.27 ($82.11).

Shares of LON:SPX traded up GBX 30 ($0.40) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,445 ($85.81). 152,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,681 ($62.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,155 ($81.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.83) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 26th.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jane Kingston bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,645 ($75.16) per share, with a total value of £84,675 ($112,734.66). Also, insider Peter France bought 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,085 ($81.01) per share, with a total value of £49,957.85 ($66,512.91).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

