Splunk Inc (SPLK) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Splunk by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Splunk by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Splunk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,333 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk opened at $118.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $119.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $833,110.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $1,628,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,143,188.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,405 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

