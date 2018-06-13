Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research note published on Monday, May 21st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.39.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,733. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 3.71%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 39,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $914,999.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,715.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $2,557,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.