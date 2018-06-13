Comerica Bank Trims Position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 54,144 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of SRC Energy worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

SRCI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 4,103,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,415. SRC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRCI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SRC Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.26.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

