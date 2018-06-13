Stamps.com (STMP) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $268.89

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $268.89 and last traded at $267.95, with a volume of 6441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STMP. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $239,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,726.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Bradford Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.86, for a total transaction of $2,608,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,305.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,544 shares of company stock valued at $14,185,578 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

