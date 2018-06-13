Standard Life Equity Income Trust Plc (LON:SLET) Insider Acquires £24,900 in Stock

Standard Life Equity Income Trust Plc (LON:SLET) insider Caroline Hitch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($33,151.38).

Standard Life Equity Income Trust traded up GBX 492.03 ($6.55), reaching GBX 497 ($6.62), during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 16,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,656. Standard Life Equity Income Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 407.25 ($5.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 502 ($6.68).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Standard Life Equity Income Trust Company Profile

Standard Life Equity Income Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with an above average income from their equity investment while also providing real growth in capital and income. The Company invests in a portfolio, which includes quoted the United Kingdom equities that normally comprise between 50 and 70 individual equity holdings.

