Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Hubbell worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell traded down $0.46, hitting $111.98, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 394,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,249. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $991.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.19 per share, for a total transaction of $210,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $696,263.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

