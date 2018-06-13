Oshkosh Co. (OSK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 676.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144,117 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 29.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 28.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $568,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.23.

OSK stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 489,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,883. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

