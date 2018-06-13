Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Darden Restaurants traded down $0.45, hitting $92.38, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 924,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,539. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $100.11.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

