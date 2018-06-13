TSYS (TSS) Holdings Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of TSYS (NYSE:TSS) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,545 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of TSYS worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TSYS by 1,030.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 585,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 533,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TSYS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,578,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $915,773,000 after purchasing an additional 427,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TSYS by 99.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 272,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TSYS by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,042,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 269,796 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TSYS by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,210,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,778,000 after acquiring an additional 200,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other TSYS news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,308,739.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TSYS from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TSYS from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TSYS from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TSYS from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.15.

TSYS traded up $0.54, hitting $88.98, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 18,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,830. TSYS has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. TSYS had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TSYS will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TSYS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

About TSYS

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

