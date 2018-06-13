State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,625,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 829,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,889,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust traded down $1.31, hitting $71.39, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.88. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $536.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.54 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.01%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $75.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

