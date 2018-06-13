State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,713,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,079,000 after buying an additional 164,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,230,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 786,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates traded up $0.03, hitting $129.59, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $130.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 22nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $1,005,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,804,991.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

