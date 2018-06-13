Financial Analysis: Statoil (NYSE:STO) and Chevron (CVX)

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Statoil (NYSE:STO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chevron and Statoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron 6.95% 5.83% 3.41% Statoil 7.34% 12.32% 4.36%

Volatility and Risk

Chevron has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statoil has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chevron pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Statoil pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chevron pays out 121.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Statoil pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chevron has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years and Statoil has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Chevron is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chevron and Statoil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 0 5 17 0 2.77 Statoil 3 11 2 0 1.94

Chevron currently has a consensus price target of $135.89, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Statoil has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.78%. Given Chevron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chevron is more favorable than Statoil.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chevron and Statoil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $141.72 billion 1.71 $9.20 billion $3.70 34.28 Statoil $61.19 billion 1.47 $4.59 billion $1.38 19.67

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Statoil. Statoil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Chevron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Statoil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chevron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chevron beats Statoil on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Statoil

Statoil ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades oil and gas commodities, such as crude, condensate, gas liquids, products, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as StatoilHydro ASA and changed its name to Statoil ASA in November 2009. Statoil ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

