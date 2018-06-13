Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $1.32 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00020876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $771,712.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 71.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $843.44 or 0.13362500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00039143 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00724057 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00024419 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00177612 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.02115010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 15,065,485 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steem Dollars and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.