Wedbush Boosts Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Price Target to $22.00

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of STML opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $552.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.93% and a negative net margin of 4,689.63%. equities research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

