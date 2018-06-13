Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

SNHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Sun Hydraulics traded up $0.86, reaching $50.86, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,296. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.68. Sun Hydraulics has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Hydraulics news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

