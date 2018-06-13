Sunrun (RUN) Trading 3.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $14.25. 103,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,284,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 36,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $310,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,912,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,752,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 217,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $2,357,163.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,258,596 shares of company stock valued at $38,344,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sunrun by 36.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 47.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

