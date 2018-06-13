Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,633,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.16% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $177,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $92,035,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,970,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,311 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,258,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,046,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,190,000 after acquiring an additional 754,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,207,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,558,000 after acquiring an additional 544,188 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors traded down $0.17, reaching $16.47, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 24,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,743. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $271.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

