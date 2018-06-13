Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eversource Energy (ES)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,232,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,823,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,113,000 after acquiring an additional 283,943 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 4,471,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,444,000 after acquiring an additional 191,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,625,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,627,000 after acquiring an additional 118,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,207,000 after acquiring an additional 579,827 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $1,242,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $358,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,619,856 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy opened at $53.68 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.95%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

