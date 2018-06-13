Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Alcoa worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. 1,758,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,803. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

