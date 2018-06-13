Symrise (ETR:SY1) PT Set at €75.00 by Baader Bank

Symrise (ETR:SY1) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €65.20 ($75.81) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.84 ($82.37).

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise traded up €2.24 ($2.60), reaching €74.02 ($86.07), during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 609,912 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.