Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Share Price

News headlines about Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synalloy earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.6927505375931 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SYNL opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.09. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.48 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

