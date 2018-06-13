Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Set at $20.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SYBX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synlogic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic traded down $0.35, hitting $9.36, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 122,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,558. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.