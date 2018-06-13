SYSCO Co. (SYY) Holdings Cut by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,798,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 701.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,248,000 after purchasing an additional 925,982 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $45,129,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $31,092,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,578,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after buying an additional 457,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In related news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $996,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $303,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,995 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. 2,437,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

