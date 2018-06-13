UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA)

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, thefly.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

DATA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

Tableau Software Inc Class A traded up $0.13, hitting $101.30, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 745,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 0.82. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $102.57.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. Tableau Software Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software Inc Class A news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $649,012.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,401 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,717.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elissa Fink sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 130,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 988,061 shares of company stock worth $91,526,607. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 29.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,393 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,205 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,693 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

