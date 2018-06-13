Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) was upgraded by Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 170 ($2.26) to GBX 130 ($1.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 170 ($2.26) to GBX 120 ($1.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Societe Generale raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.40) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.60) to GBX 115 ($1.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.08 ($1.57).

Shares of LON:TALK opened at GBX 123.30 ($1.64) on Wednesday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.60 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.93).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

