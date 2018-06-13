Textron Inc. (TXT) Receives $67.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

In other Textron news, insider Frank T. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $5,039,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,674.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $738,460.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,050,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,225 shares of company stock valued at $15,754,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Textron by 33,614.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron traded down $0.10, hitting $68.00, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,611. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 2.74%. Textron’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

