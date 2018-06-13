The Children’s Place (PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.08. The Children’s Place posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $10.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.78 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Children’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. UBS upgraded The Children’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded The Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on The Children’s Place from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 135,732 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $15,473,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 5,295.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the period.

Shares of The Children’s Place opened at $124.90 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $161.65.

The Children’s Place announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Children’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

