M&T Bank Corp Sells 283 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,730,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $624,849,000 after buying an additional 119,970 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $226.83. The company had a trading volume of 439,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,654. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $216.47 and a 52-week high of $260.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.66, for a total transaction of $380,146.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

