Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $540,000 Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 82.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.21. 1,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,238. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.98. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, insider Mark Leo Berthiaume sold 1,924 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $225,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at $371,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,233 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $1,760,782.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

