Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stake Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,680 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.16% of Travelers Companies worth $61,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $607,602.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $12,288,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,296. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

Travelers Companies traded up $0.14, reaching $129.72, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,068,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.22). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

