Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.11

News coverage about Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vitamin Shoppe earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.4986910775555 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:VSI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vitamin Shoppe has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $295.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 22.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. equities research analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

VSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vitamin Shoppe from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

In other news, Chairman Alex Smith acquired 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $66,369.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,178.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 156,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $629,252.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 190,053 shares of company stock worth $805,158 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

