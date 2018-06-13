Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 229,216 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229,216 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.50% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPRE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 131,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 614,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $148.30 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,391 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.