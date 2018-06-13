80,875 Shares in DST Systems (DST) Purchased by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DST Systems (NYSE:DST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000. DST Systems comprises 1.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.14% of DST Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DST Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,001,000 after buying an additional 73,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DST Systems by 137.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after buying an additional 639,250 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 3,862.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 990,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,862,000 after purchasing an additional 965,574 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 977,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 972,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DST Systems alerts:

DST Systems opened at $83.99 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. DST Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DST Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. DST Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans.

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.