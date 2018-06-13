Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 370,174 Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 370,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.08% of Fang as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fang by 604.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 107,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fang by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 35,987 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fang by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 87,708 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Fang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fang alerts:

Fang opened at $4.76 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fang Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Fang had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Fang Holdings Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fang currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.