27,499 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 829,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust opened at $72.70 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $536.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.54 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.