36,021 Shares in Mantech International Corp (MANT) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.09% of Mantech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mantech International opened at $55.56 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Mantech International from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other Mantech International news, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 6,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter R. Fatzinger, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

