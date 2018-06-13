Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,677,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40,474.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,416,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,373 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,463,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,145,000 after purchasing an additional 742,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

