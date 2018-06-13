Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Timpani Capital Management LLC

Timpani Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Meritor worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 172,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 118,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 233,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 176,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 868,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 241,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Meritor opened at $21.54 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. Meritor Inc has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.50.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.09 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 115.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

